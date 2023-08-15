CHANGE LANGUAGE
Govt Hikes Windfall Tax On Crude Petroleum, Diesel Exports; Details Here
Govt Hikes Windfall Tax On Crude Petroleum, Diesel Exports; Details Here

Curated By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: August 15, 2023, 09:13 IST

New Delhi, India

SAED on petrol will continue to be zero. (Photo: Reuters)

Special additional excise duty or duty on export of diesel will be hiked to Rs 5.50 per litre from Re 1 per litre at present

The government has increased special additional excise duty on crude petroleum to Rs 7,100 per tonne with effect from August 15. In the previous fortnightly review, the windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil was set at Rs 4,250 per tonne.

Besides, the special additional excise duty (SAED) or duty on export of diesel will be hiked to Rs 5.50 per litre from Re 1 per litre at present. A duty of Rs 2 per litre will be imposed on jet fuel or ATF with effect from August 15. Currently, there is no SAED on the jet fuel.

SAED on petrol will continue to be zero. India first imposed windfall profit taxes on July 1, 2022.

