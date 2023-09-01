Govt Issues New Circular On Updating EPF Account Details; All You Need To Know

Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has recently issued a circular that will standardise the process of correcting the details of the EPF members. The circular has issued a fresh standard operating procedure to correct the details of EPF members like name and date of birth. According to the SOP, the details of EPF members can be easily updated, which will minimise rejections while processing claims. Fraudulent cases due to data mismatches can also be avoided with the help of the new process. As per the EPFO circular issued on August 23, 2023, “It is also observed that unregulated and non-standardisation of processes has led to tinkering with member identities in certain cases leading to impersonation and fraud." The new SOP will allow the EPF member to update 11 profile-related parameters. These are: 1. Name 2. Gender 3. Date of birth 4. Father’s name 5. Relationship 6. Marital status 7. Date of joining 8. Reason for leaving 9. Date of leaving 10. Nationality 11. Aadhaar number.

One of the main reasons for the denial of a withdrawal claim is that the details given do not match the records available with EPFO. The name and date of birth of the claimant should be matching with the EPFO record. Now, as the EPFO has issued a new SOP, the rejection of the Employee Provident Withdrawal Claim by the EPFO can be minimised.

How to apply for changes in the EPF account

According to the latest EPFO circular, the EPF account holder has to apply to correct the profile details via the Member Sewa Portal. The necessary documents will also be uploaded on the Member Sewa Portal and kept on the server for future reference.

The changes made by the EPF members in their accounts also need to be validated by the employer. According to the EPFO circular,"The request submitted by the EPF account holder will also be reflected in the employer’s login. Further, an automatic mail will be sent to the employer’s registered email ID. EPF members can only get the data corrected for those member accounts which are generated by the present employer. “