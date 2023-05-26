CHANGE LANGUAGE
Govt To Issue Commemorative Rs 75 Coin To Mark Inauguration Of New Parliament Building
Govt To Issue Commemorative Rs 75 Coin To Mark Inauguration Of New Parliament Building

Published By: Namit Singh Sengar

PTI

May 26, 2023

New Delhi, India

PM Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28 following an invitation by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. (File Image/PTI)

The government will issue a commemorative Rs 75 coin to mark the inauguration of new Parliament Building on May 28 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As per a gazette notification by Department of Economic Affairs under the finance ministry, the weight of this coin could be 34.65- 35.35 gram.

    One side of the coin will bear the image of Lion Capitol of Ashoka Pillar in the centre flanked by the word ’Bharat’ in Devnagri script and ’INDIA’ in English, it said. Rupee symbol ’₹’ and denominational value ’75’ in international numeral will also be inscribed below the Lion Capitol.

    The other side of the coin shall bear the image of Parliament Complex, and the year ’2023’ in international numeral below the image.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    May 26, 2023
    May 26, 2023