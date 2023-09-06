'Growth In Defence And Railway Shares May Rise For 5-7 Years': Investor Vijay Kedia

Defence and railway stocks have been on a roll for the past few months. Meanwhile, veteran investor Vijay Kedia said that the good growth in defence and railway shares may continue for the next 5–7 years. Because the government is increasing capital expenditure in these areas.

If you are someone who wants to get big returns by investing money in the stock market for a long period but is not able to decide which sector’s shares to invest in, market veteran Kedia recently shared his views on this problem.

The famous investor has advised people to invest in a particular sector in the stock market to earn huge returns in the long run. There has been a good rise in the shares of companies related to the defence and railway sectors for the last few months. Kedia has advised betting on this sector only. He added that the rise in the shares of defence and railway-related companies has just started.

According to the report published in MoneyControl, Vijay Kedia said the good growth in this sector may continue for the next 5–7 years. Since the government is increasing capital expenditure in the railway and defence sectors, the growth in companies in both sectors may continue for a long time. Along with this, in the last 6 months, shares of companies in these two sectors have given tremendous returns.

Bumper Returns Given in 6 Months

Defence sector company Cochin Shipyard Limited has given a 100 per cent return in six months. The return of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited was 45 per cent. Jupiter Wagons has given profits to people by giving returns of more than 250 per cent. Apart from this, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited has given returns of 150 per cent.

Rail Vikas Nigam and Titagarh Wagon have given 120 to 60 percent returns respectively. Vijay Kedia said that even if there is a slight decline in these shares of defence and railway companies, which are showing growth, then good returns can be seen in the medium to long term.