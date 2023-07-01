GST Day 2023: Do You Know Who is Called the Father of GST? Origin, Significance, Quotes and Facts

GST DAY 2023: India commemorates Goods and Services Tax (GST) Day on July 1 to honour the successful implementation of the GST regime in the country. GST, a comprehensive indirect tax, revolutionised India’s taxation system by replacing multiple complex levies imposed by both the central and state governments. With its destination-based approach, GST simplified the tax structure, ensuring transparency and efficiency.

GST DAY: History

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) idea was first proposed in India in the early 2000s to simplify the complex tax system. The Kelkar Task Force, a dedicated team, suggested a comprehensive indirect tax system as a replacement for the existing structure that was impeding the economic growth of the country. After discussions and negotiations, the Parliament passed the Constitution (101st Amendment) Act in August 2016, giving the central government the power to levy and collect GST.

To oversee the implementation, the government formed the GST Council, comprising Finance Ministers from both central and state governments. The council held meetings to determine GST rates, exemptions, and address concerns. Finally, on July 1, 2017, GST was implemented across India, creating a unified market for seamless trade between states.

GST DAY: Significance

GST Day is of utmost significance to India’s taxation system as it serves as a momentous occasion to celebrate the successful implementation of the GST regime. GST has brought about important changes in the Indian economy by simplifying the tax structure and creating a unified market for seamless trade between states.

The introduction of GST has replaced multiple indirect taxes, such as excise duty, service tax, and value-added tax (VAT), levied by both the central and state governments. This has made the tax system simpler and more transparent.

Another noteworthy impact of GST is the removal of barriers to inter-state trade. GST has levelled the playing field for businesses, regardless of their location within India.

GST DAY: Interesting facts about GST

Atal Bihari Vajpayee is known as the father of GST. The brand ambassador for GST is Amitabh Bachchan. France implemented the GST system first. GST exempts certain items like fresh fruits, vegetables, and unbranded flour from taxes. GST revenue is shared between the Central and State governments in India. GST was proposed in India in 2000 but took over 17 years to be implemented. The GST system in India has tax slabs of 0%, 5%, 12%, 18%, and 28%. GST eliminates the need for separate state-level tax registrations, easing business processes. The Canadian GST system served as the foundation for the GST system in India. The GST Council was established by the-then President Pranab Mukherjee in September 2016.

