GST: Want To Earn Cash Prize Of Up To Rs 1 Crore On Shopping? Check This Govt INVOICE INCENTIVE Scheme

Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar, GST Invoice: Do you want to win a cash prize of up to Rs 1 crore on a purchase of just Rs 200? The government is starting a GST scheme, called ‘Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar’, from September 1, under which people just need to upload GST invoices of any goods or services of or above Rs 200 and stand a chance to win cash prices aggregating up to Rs 1 crore.

The GST invoice incentive scheme, called ‘Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar’, has been introduced by the government, in association with state governments, “to encourage the culture of customers asking for invoices/bills for all purchases".

The scheme will be launched on September 1. Initially, this scheme will be launched as a pilot in Assam, Gujarat & Haryana and UTs of Puducherry, Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar: All You Need To Know

All B2C invoices issued by GST-registered suppliers (registered in Assam, Gujarat & Haryana and UTs of Puducherry, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu) to consumers will be eligible for the scheme.

Minimum value for invoices to be considered for a lucky draw has been kept at Rs 200.

The GST invoices can be uploaded on mobile application ‘Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar’ available on IOS and Android as well as on web portal ‘web.merabill.gst.gov.in’.

Individuals can upload a maximum of 25 invoices in a month. For each uploaded invoice an acknowledgement reference number (ARN) will be generated which will be used for the draw of prizes.

All B2C invoices issued during the previous month which have been uploaded on the application by 5th of the next month will be eligible for the monthly draw.

At the time of uploading the invoice, the participants will need to provide GSTIN of supplier, invoice number, invoice date, invoice value, and state/UT of the customer.

Duplicate uploads and invoices with inactive or fake GSTIN will be rejected by the system.

Monthly and quarterly draw (bumper prize) of lots will be held and winners will be eligible for cash rewards up to Rs 1 crore. For bumper prize, a quarterly draw will be conducted for all invoices uploaded in the last 03 months (till 5th of the month of the bumper draw) will be considered.

There will be 800 monthly cash prizes worth Rs 10,000, and 10 prizes for Rs 10 lakh price money. Apart from this, there will be 2 quarterly prizes (bumper draws) which will involve price money of Rs 1 crore.

Winners will be informed through SMS/push notification on the app/web portal. The winners will need to provide details like PAN number, Aadhaar number, bank account details, etc, through the app/web portal, within a period of 30 days from such date of informing them.

This pilot scheme will run for a period of 12 months.