Some 300-350 people across departments were let go by the Gurugram-based health-tech startup Pristyn Care in the last two months, according to reports. Employees from the sales and tech departments have been impacted by the startup’s layoffs. The company, however, claimed that it has only let go of around 45 workers because of their poor performance.

“We have a thorough performance review approach that helps us understand the efficiency levels across the board," a Pristyn Care spokeswoman told Inc42. “We had to fire roughly 45 people who were underperforming across the board as part of this standard process. Even during the pandemic, when business was sluggish, we changed directions and found a new cash flow, which allowed us to keep all of our employees," she added.

Further information revealed that GST representatives had gone to Pristyn Care’s office a few months earlier to ask questions regarding the activities of the firm. The startup’s spokesman confirmed the GST officials’ visit. “The GST department had some simple questions regarding the way we run our business. We offered complete cooperation and gave all the required information. We have also given up some of the GST input tax credit that was available to us as part of the procedure (under protest)," the spokesperson added.

Pristyn Care is one of the many Indian startups that have shrunk their workforce in the past months. In the past two months, Peers Phable and Medibuddy fired 70% and 8% of their staff respectively.

Established in 2018, Pristyn Care offers advanced secondary surgery care through its network of over 800 hospitals, 200+ clinics and over 400 in-house super-speciality surgeon chambers. The Gurugram-based startup has raised over $177 million so far. Pristyn Care raised $96 million in its Series E round funding in December 2021 and had its 7-month valuation increase to $1.4 billion, and became the fastest-growing health tech unicorn. Lybrate, a healthcare business based in New Delhi, was purchased by it last year for an unknown sum.

