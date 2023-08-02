Is Gurugram The New Co-working Capital Of Delhi-NCR?

Gurugram, earlier known as Gurgaon, has emerged as a leading industrial and financial hub in the National Capital Region (NCR). Favourable government policies have played a significant role in the growth of industry in Gurugram. The Haryana government has implemented several policies to promote industrial growth in the state. These policies include tax incentives, subsidies, and streamlined procedures for setting up businesses.

In recent years, Gurugram has become the preferred destination for coworking hubs in North India, attracting entrepreneurs, freelancers, and startups from all over the country.

Also Read: Is Gurugram The Next Fashion And Real Estate Hub After Mumbai?

The rise of coworking spaces in Gurugram can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, Gurugram’s strategic location near Delhi makes it an ideal destination for businesses looking to establish a presence in the NCR. The city is well connected to Delhi and other major cities in the region through an extensive network of highways and metro rail. This makes it easy for professionals to commute to and from work.

Secondly, Gurugram has excellent infrastructure in terms of office spaces, connectivity, and amenities. The city has a large number of modern office buildings that are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities such as high-speed internet, power backup, and security systems. This rapid urbanisation has attracted a large and abundant talent pool of young professionals and entrepreneurs. Add to that, the availability of affordable and premium housing options and a well-developed social infrastructure with several shopping malls, restaurants, and entertainment options. This makes it an attractive destination for professionals who are looking for a vibrant work-life balance.

Also given that Gurugram, which was largely an agrarian landscape made a pivot to becoming an industrial powerhouse, land and space are both abundantly available. Gurugram therefore has begun expanding towards the south from the golf course extension area to Sohna road up until Manesar; so without moving the residence of the workforce , companies can opt for upsizing and downsizing options within a 5-10kms radius.

Lastly, the startup culture which was largely isolated to the west and south of India has found its way to the north as well, resulting in an increase in the number of startups, for whom coworking is a natural choice for an office space. That coupled with the change in perception regarding coworking spaces being suitable offices for large enterprises, has only added on to the increase in the number of coworking spaces and it looks like this trend is here to stay.

-The author is Vice – President, Sales, 91Springboard. Views expressed are personal.