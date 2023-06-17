Gurugram Real Estate: Metro's Extension To Push Housing, Commercial Realty At Dwarka Expressway

Even as the Union Cabinet has approved the extension of the Metro link from HUDA City Center To Cyber City in Gurugram, the development is expected to see a push to the real estate market in the region. Real estate players said it holds tremendous potential, particularly for the real estate sector around the Dwarka Expressway and New Gurgaon, as it will receive a significant infrastructure boost.

Gaurav Bhalla, managing director of Vatika Group, said, “The forthcoming metro connectivity from HUDA City Centre to Cyber City, Gurugram, with a dedicated spur to Dwarka Expressway, ushers in a new era of progress for the region. This entirely elevated project holds profound importance, particularly for the exponential development and growth of the real estate sector in both residential and commercial domains."

He added that the Dwarka Expressway, already bustling with major projects and development, stands as a testament to its significance in Gurugram’s overall growth. With a multitude of individuals relocating to this area, the metro connectivity will serve as a catalyst, fueling the already thriving development of Dwarka Expressway and transforming it into a prime destination. The metro’s arrival will invigorate the entire area, propelling Gurugram to unparalleled heights of success and prosperity.

Pradeep Aggarwal, founder and chairman of Signature Global (India) Ltd, said, “Metro extension from HUDA City Center to Cyber City received approval from the Union Cabinet could be termed as a remarkable step towards Gurugram’s growth. This development holds tremendous potential, particularly for the real estate sector around the Dwarka Expressway and New Gurgaon, as it will receive a significant infrastructure boost."

He also said the commencement of this metro connectivity will create numerous investment opportunities and generate employment, thereby fostering growth in the real estate sector of Gurugram.

“It will interconnect the various areas of the city like a beautifully crafted garland, leading to the overall development of Gurugram, with a particular focus on New Gurugram and the surrounding locations along the Dwarka Expressway. This positive step is expected to drive progress and development in the entire Gurugram region, benefitting residents, businesses, and the economy as a whole," said Aggarwal.

Stating that the implementation of a new metro line in the region will have far-reaching effects, JMS Group Managing Director Pushpender Singh said it will address vital requirements and stimulating economic growth. “This expansion effectively connects new and old Gurugram while enhancing the overall quality of life."

He also said it greatly improves mobility and accessibility, attracting an influx of businesses, residents, and investors, thereby driving the growth of the real estate market in both areas. The enhanced connectivity creates opportunities for the affordable housing sector and uplifts underdeveloped regions, resulting in increased investment and enhanced economic prospects.