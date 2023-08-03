H-1B Visa Lottery Round 2 Is Over: Here's List Of Debarred Employers & Individuals

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced a second round of random lottery selection for H-1B visas in FY 2024. The decision was made in reaction to the revelation of additional registrations needed to meet the year’s allocation numbers. As per immigration experts, the recent crackdown on fraudulent practices might be a key factor leading to the necessity for a second lottery.

According to a report by ToI, it appears that several American sponsoring organisations filed numerous H-1B cap registrations to maximise their chances of winning the lottery for a given beneficiary (prospective employee). The report further suggests that such practices were most likely coordinated, resulting in an increase in false entries and subsequent rejections during the fraud investigations.

The US Department of Labor (DoL) keeps a list of employers that have been debarred or disqualified from doing business in the United States, and this list was last updated on July 31.

Some of the companies and individuals on the list are as follows:

1) Broadgate Inc: The ban will remain in effect until June 2024. They were disqualified in June 2022.

2) Macks USA: The ban will last until May 2025. They were disqualified in May 2023.

3) Packet One LLC: The ban will remain until May 2025. They were also disqualified in May 2023.

4) Spate Business Solutions LLC: The ban will last until October 2023. They were Disqualified in October 2021.

5) Cloudpoint Systems Inc: The ban will remain until August 2023. They Disqualified in August 2021.

6) Virtulytix Inc: The ban will last until March 2025. They were disqualified in March 2023.

7) Mujeeb Rahman: The ban will be in effect until May 2025. Was disqualified in May 2023.

In addition to these businesses and people, the following are also on the “H-1B wilful violator list of employers”:

8) Comprehensive Kids Developmental School: In the available information, the duration of the ban has not been specified.

9) How We Fund It, Inc.: The duration of the ban is not specified.

10) Kimberley Fisher: The duration of the ban is not clear either.

USCIS executed the initial random selection procedure for properly submitted electronic registrations for the FY 2024 H-1B cap. This includes beneficiaries qualifying for the advanced degree exemption, back in March.

According to the USCIS notification, only petitioners who have selected registrations for FY 2024 are eligible to submit H-1B cap-subject petitions. The first filing period for these selected registrations was from April 1 to June 30.

USCIS received 758,994 qualified registrations for the FY 2024 H-1B cap season. However, only 110,791 registrants were selected through the lottery procedure, which is designed to meet the yearly visa cap of 85,000.