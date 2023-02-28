H-1B Visa 2024: The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) in a press release has stated that the registration for an H-1B Visa will start on March 1 and end on March 17, 2023. The immigration department said that petitioners and representatives will be able to finish and submit their registrations during this time using its online H-1B registration system - myUSCIS.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that enables American companies to hire foreign workers for specialized positions that call for theoretical or technical expertise. It is crucial to the hiring of thousands of workers from nations like China and India by technology companies every year.

Each registration submitted for the FY 2024 H-1B will receive a confirmation number and it is possible to track registration using the number, the immigration department said. “This number is used solely to track registrations; you cannot use this number to track your case status in Case Status Online," the agency said.

Each beneficiary must be registered using the account and $10 must be paid as the registration fee for each registration that is submitted on behalf of each beneficiary by all aspiring petitioners for H-1B visas or by their representatives.

“Prospective H-1B cap-subject petitioners or their representatives are required to use a myUSCIS online account to register each beneficiary electronically for the selection process and pay the associated $10 H-1B registration fee for each registration submitted on behalf of each beneficiary," the department said in a statement.

US employers and agents who register as registrants use registrant accounts and can open new accounts starting on February 21. “Petitioners submitting their own registrations (U.S. employers and U.S. agents, collectively known as “registrants") will use a “registrant" account. Registrants will be able to create new accounts beginning at noon Eastern on Feb. 21," the agency added.

How to register for an H-1B visa electronically

- Create a myUSCIC account to apply for registration. The applicant needs to pay a non-refundable amount of $10. This is the link https://myaccount.uscis.gov/users/sign_up

-Those who are submitting their own registrations need to use a “registrant" account.

-The process of new account creation began at noon Eastern on Feb 21. After the account creation, representatives can add clients to their accounts any time.

-The representatives and registrants need to wait till March 1 to enter the details of the beneficiaries. Afterward, they have to submit a registration fee of $10 for each beneficiary. It is possible to enter details of multiple beneficiaries in a single session.

-It would be possible to edit, prepare, and store information as draft through the account till the final payment.

-The US government will notify the account holders about the final selections by March 31, said the notification.

-If the department received enough applications by March 17, it will randomly select registrations and send selection notifications via users’ myUSCIS online accounts. However, on receiving nominal number of registration, the department will wait till the end of initial registration period to notify the selection.

-After receiving approval, applicants need to submit their formal and detailed H-1B petitions to the USCIS which should be completed in 90 days.

