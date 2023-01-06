"Habits are hard to break," Elon Musk on 2013 Tweet Saying No To Political Comments

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has created a stir on Twitter once again. Taking to the microblogging site on January 6, Musk shares his newfound perspective on a tweet he posted nearly a decade ago. In his original tweet from 2013, the Tesla founder said he would keep away from making political comments since they have a tendency to land him in tough spots. Yet, the entire world has seen him share his (often polarising) opinions on politics, often with unfavourable outcomes for the capricious billionaire. With the recent realisation that this habit of his might be too hard to break for him, Musk has come up with a different solution, and it involves bulletproof accessories!

Musk, on Friday, replied to an old tweet that read, “No more political comments for me now that I’ve shot off both my feet." He responded saying “Some habits are hard to break lol. Maybe I should just get bulletproof shoes…"

Some habits are hard to break lol. Maybe I should just get bulletproof shoes … https://t.co/8Ve7it6X0T— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 5, 2023

The context for this tweet and others that preceded it is merely a couple of hours old. The saga began when Musk wrote on Twitter that he believes “Kevin McCarthy should be Speaker." He was referring to the standoff amongst Republicans on who should lead their narrow majority in the US House of Representatives. Hardline Republicans in the House have already rejected McCarthy’s bid for speakership for the 11th time in a row.

Kevin McCarthy should be Speaker— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 5, 2023

McCarthy has his problems with the developments, and Musk has his own. After he made the tweet in support of the politician, the replies section was swarmed with people who opposed this viewpoint. “I would like a speaker that’s not a WEF member," one user wrote, while another said, “Kevin McCarthy only cares about his donors, lobbyists and the Washington D.C sewer. He’s the perfect example of everything that’s wrong with our country."

Following the massive wave of criticism, Musk then went on to conduct a poll asking people if he should stay out of politics or “keep shooting his feet". The results showed 57.2 per cent of the respondents were in favour of the second option.

Elon Musk should— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 5, 2023

Realising that his feet are going to end up in a world of pain (metaphorically, of course) due to his habit, Musk then quipped about how he should come up with bulletproof shoes.

