Haryana farmers To Get Rs 4,000 Per Acre If They Grow Paddy Using Direct-seeded Rice Method

The cultivation of crops in traditional methods consumes a lot of water. Central and state governments are constantly trying to make farmers adopt techniques that minimise the use of water. The constantly depleting level of groundwater is also a rising cause for concern among farmers. The Haryana government is now pushing forward the technique of direct seeded rice (DSR) and is urging farmers to implement it.

The DSR approach reduces production costs and water use without increasing worker requirements. In 12 districts where the availability of groundwater is already concerningly low, the agriculture department will advocate for this method of rice cultivation. And to promote the DSR method, the Haryana government aims to provide financial assistance of Rs 4000 per acre to farmers implementing the method. A target has been set for direct sowing of paddy in 2.25 lakh acres in 12 districts of Haryana namely Ambala, Yamunanagar, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Panipat, Jind, Sonipat, Fatehabad, Sirsa, Rohtak and Hisar.

An online application must be submitted to benefit from the programme. The farmers’ bank accounts will be credited with the aid amount. Farmers must register their harvests on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora site (https://fasal.haryana.gov.in) in order to benefit from this programme. Registration will require an Aadhaar card, a land title, and a family identification card. Here, the farmer must disclose the number of acres on which he has directly sown paddy. After physical verification, farmers who register on the platform will get the incentive payment immediately into their account.

According to officials, the DSR is gaining popularity because of its low input requirements and benefits like labour savings, water savings, early crop maturity, and low production costs. With the right timing for sowing, weeding, and water management, DSR farmers can achieve a crop yield that is at least passably decent. High weed growth, an increase in soil-borne diseases, nutritional problems, poor crop establishment, etc. are some of the difficulties that exist.