Haryana Govt Increases Family Income Limit To Rs 3 Lakh To Avail Ayushman Bharat

The Haryana government has extended the income limit to avail Ayushman Bharat Yojana from Rs 1.80 lakh to Rs 3 lakh per annum. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar made the announcement during the Jan Samvad programme at Bakana Village in Yamunagar district. He called the increase a big gift for the people.

The scheme covers free health treatments for families who are beneficiaries. The registration for the new families can be done till September 30 after paying a premium price of Rs 1,500 annually. The cards will be made online only with the help of a Family ID. It is necessary for the families to have a Family ID or PPP ID to register themselves under this scheme.

In Haryana, the Ayushman Bharat Yojana used to cover families who had an annual income below Rs 1.8 lakh. The government considers the income of the family that is recorded in the family identity card. If it is above the said measure then those families were not eligible for this scheme. This will be changed now. Ayushman Yojana cards will now be applicable to families who have an annual income of Rs 3 lakh.

This extension has been done by the Haryana government to include the 8 lakh families who have been excluded from this scheme due to annual income criteria. As per the government record, around 8 lakh families in the state have an yearly salary of Rs 3 lakh. Now, after this new amendment, these families will be able to take advantage of the health insurance scheme of the nation.

Haryana CM also increased the income limitation of families under the Ayushman Bharat Chirayu Haryana Yojana from Rs 5 lakh to around Rs 38 lakh. The card that will be made for the families under this health insurance scheme of the nation will get free medical facilities at 1,290 government and private hospitals. The list includes 575 private hospitals which consist of Fortis Hospital and Medanta Medicity Hospital.

Ayushman Bharat Yojana covers 1,500 diseases, treatment of which is done for free. It also includes heart attack and cancer treatment, among other ailments.