Haryana Govt Launches Online Portal For Mutation Of Property; All You Need To Know

A mutation, also sometimes called Dakhil Kharij, is a process of documenting the transfer or change of title in the records of the local municipal body for the concerned property. A city’s municipal authority is responsible for maintaining a record of property and ownership changes to determine property tax obligations. This applies to the transfer of all property types including land, apartments, single-family homes and shops. Mutation is the process of ensuring that your local authority has a record of your property.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on July 6 launched a portal for the automatic generation of mutations after land registration. But did you know that earlier applying for a mutation was a really difficult task as the Patwaris had to make mutations separately?

After the CM’s order, this work will now be done naturally by the Web Halris portal. Not only this, but one can also see this mutation any time they want. If there is no objection for 10 days, the process of mutation will be marked as completed and the concerned person will also get a copy online by visiting Tehsil or Atal Seva Kendra.

But now, with the new initiative of the Haryana government, the process of mutation has become way easier. Now this automatic generation of mutations has been started all over Haryana. Alongside the registration, any disputes can also be filed against the mutation on the portal. It will take only 10 days to resolve the issue. If there is any objection in the mutation process it will be halted right away, and this process will be finished solely after appropriate examination.

In a recent media interaction, CM Khattar said, “Gone are those days when people used to wait for ages for the mutation work, now we are bringing everything on the IT platform. Removing the grievances of the people is our utmost priority."

As per reports, now, immediately after the registration of the property, the online transaction will be done on the automated module in the Web Halris portal. No paperwork will need to be brought to Patwari for this. After ten days, the relevant Tehsil or Atal Seva Kendra can provide a copy of the mutation certificate. In case someone objects to the land or property, the tehsildar should be consulted immediately.