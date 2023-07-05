CHANGE LANGUAGE
Has Your PAN Become Inoperative? Here's How To Check, Link With Aadhaar
2-MIN READ

Reported By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 12:41 IST

New Delhi, India

If an individual has missed the last date to link PAN with Aadhaar i.e. 30th June 2023, his/ her PAN becomes inoperative from July 1, 2023.

PAN-Aadhaar linking: Those who could not link the two key documents, their PAN card will be inoperative and cannot be used for various purposes, including ITR filing

After deadlines for PAN-Aadhaar linking were extended multiple times, it finally ended on June 30. Now, those who could not link the two key documents, their PAN card will now be inoperative and cannot be used for various purposes, including ITR filing. Here’s how you can check if your PAN card is active or not, and how you can link your PAN and Aadhaar now:

Verify Your PAN

Step 1: Go to e-Filing portal homepage.

Step 2: Click Verify Your PAN on the e-Filing homepage.

Step 3: On the Verify Your PAN page, enter your PAN, Full Name, Date of Birth and Mobile Number (accessible to you) and click Continue.

Step 4: On the Verification page, enter the 6-digit OTP received on the mobile number entered in Step 3 and click Validate.

Note:

OTP will be valid for 15 minutes only.

You have 3 attempts to enter the correct OTP.

The OTP expiry countdown timer on screen tells you when the OTP will expire.

The OTP timer displays the time remaining to regenerate an OTP. On clicking Resend OTP, a new OTP will be generated and sent.

On successful verification, your PAN status will be displayed.

Verify PAN for External Agency

Step 1: Log in to the e-Filing portal using your user ID and password.

Step 2: Click Services > View PAN details.

Step 3: On the Verify Your PAN page, enter the PAN (which you want to verify), Full Name and Date of incorporation (DOI) / Date of Birth (DOB) and click Continue.

On successful validation, PAN status will be displayed.

How Can You Link PAN-Aadhaar Now If You Missed June 30 Deadline?

Maneet Pal Singh, Partner, I.P. Pasricha & Co, said, “If an individual has missed the last date to link PAN with Aadhaar i.e. 30th June 2023, his/ her PAN becomes inoperative from July 1, 2023. However, he can link now even after the expiry of the said deadline by payment of a fee of Rs 1,000. Their PAN will become operative again within 30 days from the date of intimation of Aadhaar to the income tax department through the income tax e-filing portal."

For instance, if an individual requests to link his PAN with Aadhaar on July 20 (after paying the fee i.e. Rs 1,000), the PAN will become operative on or before August 19.

“If the PAN becomes inoperative, the individual will have to face consequences like TDS and TCS be deducted or collected at a higher rate, no refund will be made against such PANs, interest will not be payable on such refund for the period during which the PAN remains inoperative, etc," Singh said.

first published:July 05, 2023, 12:41 IST
last updated:July 05, 2023, 12:41 IST