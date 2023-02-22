Today, having an Aadhaar card has practically become a must. Following the recent notification of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), your Aadhaar card may be terminated if it has been more than ten years since you last made any modifications. UIDAI has started this process, rendering many people’s Aadhaar cards invalid.

According to UIDAI, anyone having an outdated Aadhaar card who has not yet finished e-KYC can immediately visit the nearby UIDAI Aadhaar Service Centre to get it updated.

Since the launch of Aadhaar cards, a sizable majority of people have not altered the addresses and phone numbers on their cards. E-KYC is needed for these Aadhaar card holders.

Doing e-KYC will cost you Rs 50. The cardholder must bring two documents, which can be either a PAN card, voter card, electricity bill or passport. When it comes to preserving new addresses, if a person lives in Ghaziabad, for example, but has an Aadhaar card from another state and wants to preserve their current address, they can present proof of their former address, Nishu Shukla, who oversees UIDAI’s NCR Ghaziabad Aadhaar Service Center said. No appointment is required for this. They can finish the update right away by going to the Ghaziabad Aadhaar Seva Kendra.

A UIDAI circular dated August 2022 stated that people without an Aadhaar number or registration slip may not be eligible for government benefits and subsidies. The UIDAI circular was rolled out to all central ministries and state governments to make it more difficult for persons who don’t have an Aadhaar number to get government subsidies and benefits.

Meanwhile, the government has made it a requirement to link PAN cards with Aadhaar cards. According to the government, Indian citizens are bound to link their Aadhaar card with their PAN card. The deadline for the same has been extended to March 31, 2023. If cardholders have not linked their cards, then they will become inoperative.

Those who fail to link their PAN with their Aadhaar will be subject to a punishment of Rs 1,000 or a late fee, per the regulations. This fine was Rs 500 until June 30, 2022. It was later raised on July 1, 2022.

