HCL Tech Q3 net profit Jumps 19% to Rs 4,096 Crore; Interim Dividend of Rs 10 Declared

HCL Tech has reported 19% rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 4,096 crore for the Q3 of FY 2022-23.

The Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs.10/- per equity share of Rs.2/- each of the company for the financial year 2022-23.

The company added that the record date of January 20, 2023, fixed for the payment of the aforesaid interim dividend has been confirmed by the Board of Directors. The payment date of the said interim dividend shall be February 1, 2023.

The tech major has further reduced its constant currency revenue growth guidance for the current financial year to 13.5-14.0% from 13.5-14.5% earlier.

The company also lowered its operating margin guidance to 18.0-18.5% from 18-19% earlier. the operating profit at Rs 5,228 crore was at an all-time high, the company said.

Its consolidated revenue from operations increased 19.61 percent to Rs 26,700 crore against Rs 22,321 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, the company said.

According to Moneycontrol, the numbers beat estimates as according to a poll of brokerages, consolidated revenue was expected to come in Rs 26,026 crore, up 16.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth, while consolidated profit after tax (PAT) was estimated to increase 10.6 percent YoY to Rs 3,796 crore.

