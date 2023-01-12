CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#HockeyWorldCup#Budget2023#AutoExpo
Home » Business » HCL Tech Q3 net profit Jumps 19% to Rs 4,096 Crore; Interim Dividend of Rs 10 Declared
1-MIN READ

HCL Tech Q3 net profit Jumps 19% to Rs 4,096 Crore; Interim Dividend of Rs 10 Declared

By: Business Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: January 12, 2023, 18:46 IST

New Delhi, India

The company's board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 10 per equity .

The company's board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 10 per equity .

The tech major has further reduced its constant currency revenue growth guidance for the current financial year to 13.5-14.0% from 13.5-14.5% earlier.

HCL Tech has reported 19% rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 4,096 crore for the Q3 of FY 2022-23.

The Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs.10/- per equity share of Rs.2/- each of the company for the financial year 2022-23.

The company added that the record date of January 20, 2023, fixed for the payment of the aforesaid interim dividend has been confirmed by the Board of Directors. The payment date of the said interim dividend shall be February 1, 2023.

The tech major has further reduced its constant currency revenue growth guidance for the current financial year to 13.5-14.0% from 13.5-14.5% earlier.

The company also lowered its operating margin guidance to 18.0-18.5% from 18-19% earlier. the operating profit at Rs 5,228 crore was at an all-time high, the company said.

Its consolidated revenue from operations increased 19.61 percent to Rs 26,700 crore against Rs 22,321 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, the company said.

According to Moneycontrol, the numbers beat estimates as according to a poll of brokerages, consolidated revenue was expected to come in Rs 26,026 crore, up 16.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth, while consolidated profit after tax (PAT) was estimated to increase 10.6 percent YoY to Rs 3,796 crore.

Read all the Latest Business News here

About the Author
Business Desk
A team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and making money matters simpler for you. From latest initial public offerings ...Read More
Tags:
  1. hcl tech
first published:January 12, 2023, 18:26 IST
last updated:January 12, 2023, 18:46 IST
Read More