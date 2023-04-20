HCL Tech Q4 Result: Net Profit Jumps 10.6% YoY To Rs 3,981 Crore; Rs 18 Interim Dividend Announced

IT major HCL Technologies on Thursday reported a 10.61 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,981 crore for the quarter ended March 2023, compared with Rs 3,599 crore a year ago. Its revenue from operations during January-March 2023 (Q4 FY23) jumped 17.74 per cent to Rs 26,606 crore, against Rs 22,597 crore in the year-ago period.

HCL Tech has also declared an interim dividend of Rs 18 per equity share for 2023-24. “The board of directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs 18 per equity share of Rs 2 each of the company for the financial year 2023-24. The record date of April 28, 2023, fixed for the payment of the aforesaid interim dividend has been confirmed by the board of directors. The payment date of the said interim dividend shall be May 9, 2023," according to a regulatory filing.

HCL Technologies’ profit, however, declined on a quarter-over-quarter basis by about 3 per cent from Rs 4,096 crore — its highest-ever profit in any quarter. However, sequentially, its revenue declined marginally from Rs 26,700 it reported in the third quarter.

Read all the Latest Business News, Tax News and Stock Market Updates here