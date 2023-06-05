HDFC Bank Introduces Millennia Credit Card: Know What It Offers

HDFC Bank issues a variety of cards based on the demands of its customers. The bank has introduced another credit card, which offers cash back. If you shop on Amazon and Flipkart or order meals on Zomato and Swiggy, the HDFC Bank Millennia Credit Card could be ideal for you. This card is equipped with contactless technology, which allows customers to ‘Tap and Pay,’ which means that payment can be done without swiping the card by simply touching the POS machine.

HDFC Bank has launched the Millennia Credit Card, which is tailored to the lives and objectives of millennials. The card is full of perks and features geared towards the digital-first generation. The HDFC Millennia cashback credit card offers Cash Points on all transactions made on various platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and others. This card, in addition to the benefits of online transactions, provides 1% cash back on offline purchases, free lounge admission, gift vouchers, and other perks.

Here are the features of the Millennia Credit Card:

Spending on Amazon, Flipkart, BookMyShow, Cult.fit, Myntra, Sony LIV, Swiggy, Tata CLiQ, Uber, and Zomato can earn you 5% cashback points with the Millennia Credit Card. Every billing cycle, a maximum reward of Rs 1000 would be offered in this category.

Except for fuel, rent, and government payments, all expenses will be eligible for a 1% cashback point. A maximum reward of Rs 1000 would be offered in this category as well in each billing cycle.

Cardholders are entitled to complimentary domestic airport lounge access eight times per year. However, complimentary domestic airport lounge access is limited to two visits every quarter.

The cardholder receives a Rs 1000 gift card after spending Rs 1 lakh in a calendar quarter.

A 1% fuel surcharge will not be applied to gasoline purchases of Rs. 400 to Rs. 5,000 made at petrol outlets using this card. In a billing cycle, a maximum of Rs 250 in fuel cost can be waived.

Eligibility criteria for Millennia Credit Card:

This card is available to both salaried and self-employed individuals.

The minimum and maximum ages should be 21 and 40, respectively.

Employees with a monthly gross salary of at least Rs 35,000 are eligible to apply.

This card is available to self-employed individuals with an annual income of more than Rs 6 lakh.