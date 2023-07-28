HDFC Bank, Swiggy Join Hands To Launch New Credit Card Offering Exciting Benefits

HDFC Bank has completed its merger with HDFC Limited, effective from July 1, leading to the introduction of new services and credit cards for its customers. The bank has partnered with Swiggy, a leading e-commerce platform, to unveil the Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card, providing a range of enticing benefits to its users.

The Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card, a MasterCard, can be used on all e-commerce portals that accept this payment method. One of its standout features is the automatic cashback system, eliminating the need for users to redeem cashback after purchases. Instead, the cashback will be deposited directly into the user’s account as Swiggy Money, exclusively usable for transactions across the Swiggy platform. The credited cashback will be received within 10 days after the generation of the bill.

Customers are greeted with a special three-month free subscription to Swiggy One as a welcome benefit upon obtaining the credit card. Subsequently, the users can enjoy up to 10 per cent cashback on every purchase, be it food delivery, quick grocery delivery, dine-out, or other services. Under this category, customers can receive up to Rs 1500 cashback per month.

For transactions on e-commerce websites like Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, and others, the card offers a maximum cashback facility of 5 per cent. Apart from these shopping portals, the credit card also provides one per cent cashback on all other transactions.

It’s important to note that rental payments, EMI transactions, and wallet load transactions do not qualify for any cashback benefits. Nevertheless, the Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card comes equipped with contactless technology, enabling users to complete transactions with a simple tap and pay method. This contactless feature streamlines payment processes, eliminating the need to physically swipe the card at POS machines.

To avail of the credit card, customers need to pay an annual fee of Rs 500, and the same amount applies to the renewal fee. However, the renewal fee is waived off if the customer accumulates total transactions of Rs 2 lakh within a year.

Eligibility for the Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card is limited to salaried or self-employed individuals between the ages of 21 to 60 years. Salaried individuals must have a monthly pay of Rs 25,000 or more, while self-employed individuals can apply if they are aged up to 65 years and possess an annual income of Rs 6 lakh or more.