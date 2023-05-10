CHANGE LANGUAGE
HDFC-HDFC Bank Merger: Sebi Grants Final Approval For Proposed Change In Control Of HDFC AMC
1-MIN READ

HDFC-HDFC Bank Merger: Sebi Grants Final Approval For Proposed Change In Control Of HDFC AMC

Published By: Namit Singh Sengar

PTI

Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 18:32 IST

New Delhi, India

Every HDFC shareholder will get 42 shares of HDFC Bank for every 25 shares they hold. (Representative image)

HDFC-HDFC Bank Merger: The proposed entity will have a combined asset base of around Rs 18 lakh crore.

HDFC Bank on Wednesday said markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has granted its final approval for the proposed change in control of HDFC AMC.

This approval will help pave the way for the merger of HDFC into HDFC Bank, expected to be finalised by the third quarter of the next financial year.

Sebi, through its letter dated May 10, 2023 to HDFC Asset Management Company Limited, a subsidiary of HDFC Ltd and the investment manager of HDFC AMC AIF II, has granted its final approval for the proposed change in control of HDFC AMC, the private sector lender said in a stock exchange filing.

“SEBI has also advised HDFC AMC to ensure compliance with all other provisions of SEBI (Alternative Investment Fund) Regulations, 2012 and circulars issued thereunder," it added.

Termed as the biggest transaction in India’s corporate history, HDFC Bank on April 4 last year agreed to take over the biggest domestic mortgage lender in a deal valued at about USD 40 billion, creating a financial services titan.

The proposed entity will have a combined asset base of around Rs 18 lakh crore.

    Once the deal is effective, HDFC Bank will be 100 per cent owned by public shareholders, and existing shareholders of HDFC will own 41 per cent of the bank.

    Every HDFC shareholder will get 42 shares of HDFC Bank for every 25 shares they hold.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
