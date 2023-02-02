HDFC Q3 Net Profit Jumps 13.2% Y0Y To Rs 3,691 Crore, NII Up 13%

Private mortgage lender HDFC on Thursday posted a 13.2 per cent jump in standalone profit after tax to Rs 3,691 crore during the December 2022 quarter, compared with Rs 3,261 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Its net interest Income (NII) for the quarter ended December 2022 stood at Rs 4,840 crore, up 13 per cent as compared with Rs 4,284 crore in the previous year.

“For the nine-months ended December 31, 2022, the consolidated profit after tax attributable to the Corporation stood at Rs 18,537 crore as compared to Rs 16,136 crore in the previous year, representing a growth of 15 per cent," HDFC said in a BSE filing.

It added that as of December 31, 2022, the assets under management stood at Rs 7,01,485 crore as against Rs 6,18,917 crore in the previous year. Individual loans comprise 82 per cent of the assets under management (AUM).

On an AUM basis, the growth in the individual loan book was 18 per cent and growth in the total loan book on an AUM basis was 13 per cent.

