HDFC To Axis, 5 Indian Banks With Biggest Market Capitalisation

In India, the banking sector plays a crucial role in giving a push to the economy to move forward, and some banks fall into the private and public sector categories that are among the top 5 concerning market capitalisation. The top 5 banks in India are:

HDFC Bank

As of July 7, 2023, Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited, or HDFC Bank, has a market capitalisation of Rs 9,28,657.99 crore. According to the market cap, HDFC is considered to be the fourth-most valuable bank in the world. It provides various services, including personal banking, home loans, vehicle loans, lifestyle loans, business loans, credit cards and debit cards. In India, HDFC comprises 7,821 branches with 19,727 ATMs and 737 outlets. This record is as per the details given on the official website of HDFC.

ICICI Bank

Industrial Credit and Investment Corporation of India, or ICICI Bank, has a market capitalisation of Rs 6,62,721.71 crore, and as of July 7, the value of its shares is Rs 947 apiece. ICICI Bank has around 6,612 branches in India. One of India’s fastest-growing private banks, its headquarters is in Mumbai.

SBI Bank

State Bank of India (SBI) is a government bank that ranks among the top 5 richest banks in India. SBI has a market capitalisation of Rs 5,29,898.83 crore, and the current value of its share is Rs 593.75. It has strong networking, with more than 24,000 branches in India and 62,000 bank ATMs. SBI’s headquarters are in Mumbai.

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank registered a market capitalisation of Rs 3,68,339.69 with a value of Rs 1,853.55 in shares. The banking and financial services company’s headquarters are situated in Mumbai. As of March 31, Kotak Mahindra Bank had 1,780 branches in India with 2,963 ATMs.

Axis Bank

Axis Bank secures the 5th position in the top 5 richest banks in India and is the 4th largest private sector bank in India. It has a market capitalisation of Rs 3,01,421.42 crore, and the value of its share is Rs 978.70. Its headquarters are in Mumbai. As of March 31, 2023, Axis Bank had 4,903 branches with 15,953 ATMs in India.