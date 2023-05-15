CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Stocks To WatchFuel Prices In IndiaEPFOBank Loans7th Pay Commission
Home » Business » HDFC To Raise Up To Rs 8,000 Cr Via Bonds
1-MIN READ

HDFC To Raise Up To Rs 8,000 Cr Via Bonds

Published By: Namit Singh Sengar

PTI

Last Updated: May 15, 2023, 18:30 IST

New Delhi, India

The largest mortgage lender in the country said it will use the proceeds from the issue for financing or refinancing the housing finance business requirements.

The largest mortgage lender in the country said it will use the proceeds from the issue for financing or refinancing the housing finance business requirements.

The object of the issue is to augment the long-term resources of the Corporation, HDFC said in a regulatory filing.

Mortgage lender HDFC will raise up to Rs 8,000 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis to shore up its resources.

The unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) issue will have a base size of Rs 3,000 crore with an option to retain over-subscription of up to Rs 5,000 crore.

The object of the issue is to augment the long-term resources of the Corporation, HDFC said in a regulatory filing.

Read: HDFC-HDFC Bank Merger: Sebi Grants Final Approval For Proposed Change In Control Of HDFC AMC

The largest mortgage lender in the country said it will use the proceeds from the issue for financing or refinancing the housing finance business requirements.

top videos

    The bond issue closes on May 15, 2023, it said.

    Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), set for a merger with its subsidiary HDFC Bank, will offer a coupon at 7.70 per cent per annum on the bonds.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
    About the Author
    Namit Singh Sengar
    Namit is Senior Sub Editor in the business vertical of News18.com. With over five years of experience, he covers personal finance, brands and economy....Read More
    Tags:
    1. hdfc
    first published:May 15, 2023, 18:30 IST
    last updated:May 15, 2023, 18:30 IST