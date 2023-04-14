Health Insurance: A Guide For Newly Married Couples In India

An extravagant Indian wedding goes beyond merely two people agreeing to be together for the rest of their lives. Household ties are always prioritised in the newlywed couple’s lifelong journey, whether they live in a nuclear household or a joint one. One facet of a newlywed couple’s life that is affected by these family ties is their health insurance. It sounds comforting to have health insurance as a fallback in case of a medical emergency. Rising medical costs place additional emphasis on getting quality health insurance coverage. Here are five reasons to seek a family health insurance plan in India if you are recently married or intend to wed soon.

To cover all their medical needs, even if one of the spouses has company health insurance, they need to additionally purchase personal insurance coverage. According to insurance experts, a husband and wife should pick a health insurance plan where they each receive a sum assured of Rs 10 lakh. The couple has the option to purchase a family floater plan with an additional cover of Rs 25 lakh. If your financial situation is sound, you can also enrol in a health plan that provides coverage up to Rs 1 crore.

Just-married people should select a health policy with pregnancy benefits. The expenses incurred during pregnancy and childbirth are covered by maternity benefits. If you already have insurance, it would be best to add a maternity add-on after getting married.

When obtaining family health insurance policies, one may be eligible for tax benefits depending on the precise form of the policy chosen. According to Section 80(D) of the Income Tax Act, such tax deductions are available. With a family Mediclaim policy, you can assure comprehensive health insurance coverage while also saving money. You may want to maintain your health insurance after getting married if you have been covered by your parent’s health insurance plan. Additionally, there is no requirement that you keep residing with your parents to maintain the coverage.

