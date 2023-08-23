5 Key Factors To Consider When Buying Health Insurance

Health insurance plans help subscribers to meet unexpected medical expenses. Different health insurance plans cover costs of treatment and surgeries for a wide range of medical conditions.

Instead of getting insurance at the last minute, it’s better to remain prepared for any medical emergencies and purchase a health insurance plan with appropriate coverage to avoid a financial crisis to pay for any hospitalisation and treatment. As these days health insurance plans come with different coverage criteria, it’s important to choose a scheme that best suits your requirement.

Here are a few important factors to consider before buying a health insurance plan:

Family Health Insurance

When selecting a health insurance policy, keep in mind your family members’ age and their gender. Before purchasing the health insurance, consider their present ailments, if any, as well as the family’s medical history. Additionally, before purchasing an insurance plan, check about any pre-existing medical condition of any of your family members.

Choosing the right insurance amount

When selecting a health insurance plan, one should choose the amount carefully because it covers medical bills for a year. Age could be a crucial factor here as the younger you are, the lesser the sum insured you require. Also, the premium amount will be less for young insurance buyers.

To determine whether a premium is affordable, one should consider his or her income levels. The add-ons are also important because they influence premium amounts. Make sure you select a sum covered that will not fall short in an emergency and comes at a reasonable premium.

Convenient Claim Process

Always look for a policy that provides hassle free claim settlement. A good customer service is another important factor to consider. When you are in a medical emergency the support from the health insurance provider becomes crucial. So, choose a health insurance company that is more customer focused and has a reputation of providing all support at the time of need.

Lifetime Renewal

Look for health insurance packages that can be renewed for a lifetime. When you are older, you are more likely to suffer from ailments and illnesses than when you are younger — you should purchase a health policy that gives lifelong renewability.

Maternity benefits

Pregnancy costs have risen in tandem with medical facilities. It is important for women to have a health insurance plan that includes maternity benefits. For maternity benefits, consider the waiting time and the sub-limit. The policy should also cover outpatient fees and any policy exclusions.

Pre or post hospitalisation costs

Pre-and post-hospitalisation comprise any tests, treatments and hospital visits, among others, that occur before or after the hospitalisation. Also, varying insurance providers have different rules and conditions regarding pre and post-hospitalisation expenses coverage. Check to see if your policy provides this coverage.