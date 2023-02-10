Here's How to Change Name Or Spelling on Aadhaar Card Online

Those who want to update or change the demographic details on their Aadhaar card can do so through the official UIDAI website. Aadhaar card is one of the most crucial documents in India. The Aadhaar card was launched in 2012 by UIDAI with an aim to have a single unique identification number or document that incorporates every important detail of an Indian resident. This card includes personal information like name, date of birth, gender, mobile number, address, and photo, among others.

The card is compulsory for availing benefits under the government schemes such as opening bank accounts, mobile and internet connections, Public Distribution System (PDS), pensions, Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) withdrawal, and lots more. If there is any error on the Aadhaar card, it can lead to the cancellation of government benefits or even you may face issues in bank transactions. So, it is important that your Aadhaar card should have your latest address updates and error free personal information.

Those who want to update or change the demographic details on their Aadhaar card can do so through the official UIDAI website. It is important to note that the registered mobile number should be linked with the Aadhaar card to access the update or correction facility online.

Check how to change or correct spelling error on Aadhaar card:

Step 1: Visit the Aadhaar self-service update portal at https://ssup.uidai.gov.in/ssup/

Step 2: Click on ‘Login’ using registered mobile number and the OTP.

Step 3: Then click on ‘Update Aadhaar online’ under ‘Service’ section.

Step 4: Select the ‘Edit name’ option on the page from the list and type the correct spelling.

Step 5: Preview the form and click on the submit button.

It is to be noted that a sum of Rs 50 needs to be paid using debit/credit card or net banking which is non-refundable. Once the payment is made you will receive a service request number. You can track the request made using this number. The above process is similar for changes to be made in address, age, gender and date of birth in your Aadhaar card.

Most of the details in your Aadhaar card can be easily updated online, however, there are few that can only be changed or updated by visiting an Aadhaar enrollment centre. The details include mobile number, email ID, and biometrics data. Those who want to change the above are advised to visit an Aadhaar enrollment centre nearby.

