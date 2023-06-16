Here’s how to pay your credit card bills without spending a single penny, but there’s a catch

Nowadays using credit cards has become quite common. Most people use credit cards for their bill payments, shopping, recharge, subscriptions etc. With credit cards you get access to credit limits without any interest for a pre-defined period and also receive cash back and discount offers that help in saving money. Considering these advantages of credit cards many people keep multiple credit cards with them.

Credit cards can prove to be beneficial if you know the proper usage of them, whereas it can also turn into a nightmare if you fail to clear the bills within the due date.

While paying with a credit card is very convenient, it becomes challenging when it comes to bill payments. You have to pay a substantial amount every month to clear the credit card bill. Moreover, there may be times when you may not have enough cash to make payments within the due date. For such a situation, there’s an alternative to pay the credit card bills without having to pay anything from our pocket.

Credit Card Bill Payments Through Balance Transfer

It is not widely known among credit card users that they can make bill payments through balance transfer. For this, it is essential to have more than one credit card. Essentially, balance transfer refers to the process of transferring the outstanding balance of the current credit card to another card. This means you can pay the bill of one credit card using the other card.

It should be noted that availing balance transfer comes with higher interest rate and there could be processing fee as well as other charges. So, it’s important to know about all the charges before choosing the balance transfer option. On the other hand, the only advantage of the balance transfer facility is that you can pay the bill of the current credit card within the due date and it won’t attract any extra charges or interest rate.