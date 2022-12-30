Here’s How To Protect Your EPF Account From Online Fraud

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has issued an alert for the potential risks of internet fraud with the provident fund accounts of the employees. EPFO has suggested a few steps for its subscribers to protect their accounts while cautioning them to keep a watch on fraudulent activities online.

The EPFO has cautioned its members against revealing sensitive information, even if someone purports to be its representative and requests it. The apex retirement fund body said that it never requests personal information such as Aadhaar, PAN, UAN, bank account or OTP from subscribers over the phone, WhatsApp or on social media.

Here are some ways to protect your EPFO account:

· Never provide personal information or give money in response to calls or texts from someone posing as an EPFO representative.

· Never give your Universal Account Number (UAN), password, Aadhaar, bank account information, OTP, or any other financial information.

· EPF members can keep their financial and personal information on DigiLocker to prevent only frauds. DigiLocker is a safe cloud-based platform for document and certificate storage, distribution and verification.

· Using your cell phone or Aadhaar number, you may quickly sign up for DigiLocker. Your cell number or 12-digit Aadhaar number will be verified once you join by sending an OTP. Your security PIN must then be set up for two-factor authentication. You can then upload the documents you want to keep in DigiLocker by clicking on the Upload Documents button.

Read all the Latest Business News here