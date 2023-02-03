The newly-conceptualised Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman (PM-VIKAS) scheme will enable India’s artisans and skilled workers with better opportunities and help them grow their businesses, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday.

In an exclusive interview with Network18’s Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, Sitharaman cited the example of ‘Lijjat Papad’ and said if given proper attention, small businesses can make huge profits with the quality of their product despite being of the slightly higher price range.

“I see the momentum in the PM-Vikas scheme can make because it has a huge market. With its launch, we will be able to touch upon a huge number of self-employed people that has a skill, which may be a traditional skill, like self-help groups, that has a huge niche market of their own. By launching PM Vikas we will be able to touch a huge section that is not covered under other schemes," she said.

The key components of the new scheme, announced by the Finance Minister in Union Budget 2023, include financial support, access to advanced skill training, Knowledge of modern digital techniques and efficient green technologies, brand promotion, linkage with local and global markets, digital payments and social security to traditional artisans and craftspeople who worked with their hands using tools.

“With the scheme, we are giving them the material difference of receiving better raw material, better marketing, better-professionalised way of aggregation with fair rates credited from banks,” she added.

She further cited the example of Lijjat Papad — a multi-million-dollar venture founded by seven women in a crowded Mumbai. She said, “Lijjat Papad is a good example with good quality, small businesses can create a market for themself despite a slightly higher price range."

“Don’t want SHG’s success to be limited to Lijjat Papad. SHG must come up in every sector," she added.

Lijjat is a brand run by the women’s worker cooperative called Mahila Griha Udyog Lijjat Papad. It was started by seven women living in Mumbai’s Girgaum in 1959 to take charge of their lives.

