Hinduja Group Chairman SP Hinduja Passes Away In London
1-MIN READ

Hinduja Group Chairman SP Hinduja Passes Away In London

Curated By: Namit Singh Sengar

News18.com

Last Updated: May 17, 2023, 19:18 IST

New Delhi, India

SP Hinduja (File photo)

SP Hinduja (File photo)

Known affectionately as 'SP' among his business associates and friends, Srichand P. Hinduja was the eldest son of P. D. Hinduja, the founder of Hinduja Group.

Srichand Parmanand Hinduja, the eldest of the four Hinduja brothers and chairman of Hinduja Group, died in London on Wednesday. He was unwell for some time. He was 87.

“Gopichand, Prakash, Ashok and the whole Hinduja family with a heavy heart regret to announce the passing away of our family patriarch, and chairman of Hinduja Group, Mr S P Hinduja today," a spokesperson for the family said.

Known affectionately as ‘SP’ among his business associates and friends, Srichand Hinduja was the eldest son of PD Hinduja, the founder of Hinduja Group. SP was the head of Hinduja Family and chairman of Hinduja Group and charitable Foundations.

After completing his education in 1952, SP joined his father in the family business.

    Led by his vision and leadership, SP along with his brothers, Gopichand, Prakash and Ashok Hinduja, conceived and strategised the diversification and expansion of Hinduja Group.

    Years of business experience in the free market as well as protected economies across Asia, the Middle East, Europe and the Americas shaped SP’s fundamental belief that a free market economy can improve tolerance and understanding between different people and cultures, thereby benefitting mankind.

    first published:May 17, 2023, 19:01 IST
    last updated:May 17, 2023, 19:18 IST