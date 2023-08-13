Salary Takes Backseat As Indian Job Hunters Prioritise Work Flexibility Now, Says Report

The job market in India has seen a significant shift in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some sectors have been hit hard, while others have seen a surge in demand. The pandemic forced many businesses to adopt remote work arrangements. This has given employees a taste of the flexibility that remote work can offer, and many of them are now reluctant to give it up. In the past, people were more likely to prioritise salary over flexibility. However, the pandemic has made people realise that work-life balance is essential for their mental and physical health.

Indeed’s new survey ‘The Job Search Process: A Look from the Inside Out’ aims to gain insights into the preferences, challenges, and aspirations of jobseekers amidst global economic shifts. The report sheds light on the essential aspects sought by jobseekers, highlighting the challenges they face in their job search.

Based on the survey, jobseekers in India prioritise the following factors when evaluating a job opportunity, in order of importance or priority:

Work flexibility: For 71% of Indian jobseekers, work flexibility takes the top spot as a crucial parameter. This includes the ability to work from home, set your own hours, and take breaks as needed.

Work modes: Following closely, 70% of Indian jobseekers consider work modes, such as hybrid or remote work arrangements.

Job location: Approximately 69% of Indian jobseekers factor in the proximity of the job location to their office space. This includes the distance between the job and the jobseeker’s home or current workplace.

Compensation and benefits: 67% of Indian jobseekers consider the compensation offered for the job. This includes the salary, benefits, health insurance, family leave policies and other learning and development programs associated with the job.

The survey also revealed that most jobseekers (63%) prefer to work in a hybrid setting, where they can work from home some days and from the office on other days. Larger organisations are more likely to offer the desired flexibility, with 51% of employers stating that they do.

Sashi Kumar, head of sales, Indeed India, said, “The needs of jobseekers hold immense power for growth, collaboration and will shape the future. It is imperative that we see the future of work as a journey and not as a destination. Streamlining processes, building aspirations and empathetic consideration can really empower jobseekers and unlock a diverse pool of talent. Hence, employers who want to attract and retain top talent need to be aware of these preferences and be willing to adapt."

Jobseekers value clarity and communication during processes

The research showed that job seekers often feel like they need more transparency and clarity about the job and the interview process. They are also concerned about the fairness of the process, including potential discrimination based on race, gender, or other factors. In today’s competitive job market, it is more important than ever for employers to write effective job descriptions. 48% of jobseekers surveyed want to know the salary range from employers before applying for a role.

Only 15% of job seekers surveyed said to have heard back from recruiters within 10-15 business days, while 63% wait longer. Clear communication saves time and benefits both parties, especially during high attrition periods. Data also indicated that employers who share their phone number on Indeed close the hire 6 days faster.

What blue collar job seekers want from work?

82% of blue-collar workers say that fair compensation is what they look for in new jobs.

Given the nature of their jobs, a significant proportion also seek physical safety (73%).

They also want to minimise physiological and psychological stresses at work (49%).

In terms of the job search process itself, 72% of blue-collar job seekers stated that the use of simple language in their job descriptions immensely helps them.

The survey was conducted in May 2023, captured insights from a diverse sample of participants. A total of 1,810 individuals, consisting of 561 employers and 1,249 jobseekers, were included in the survey. The research was conducted by Valuvox on behalf of Indeed.