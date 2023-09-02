Festive Season Hiring: 6 Most In-demand Job Roles In India; Check Indeed Survey

Festive Season Hiring In India: Indeed, a global matching and hiring platform, launched a survey that uncovered hiring outlook, as festive season looms. While the holiday spirit sparks hiring and earning opportunities, it also unlocked compensation & benefits for both job seekers and employers during this time.

The report examined how industries tap into the celebratory fervour to meet workforce demands and create opportunities, adding a unique dimension to the employment outlook.

6 most in-demand job roles this festive season according to Indeed:

In-shop demonstrators Logistics and warehousing roles Digital marketers Customer and partner seller services Beauty consultants Call center operators, and retail sales

In another report, business services provider, Quess Corp, also said that a 23% increase in staffing requirements in anticipation of the festive period has been noted between April-August 2023 in comparison to the same period last year. As many as 32,000 jobs were posted in this period considering that BFSI, M&I, Retail, and Telecom sectors improved their hiring efforts in line with the surge in demand for the festive season in India.

Festive Rewards And Gifts

According to the Indeed report, to the job seekers’ advantage, companies have geared up to provide benefits that are mostly preferred by candidates. However, when it comes to certain perks, job seekers and employers are not entirely on the same page. Festive rewards and gifts are preferred by 16% of job seekers, but only 9% employers are offering these.

Similarly, performance-based appreciation is of priority for 14% of job seekers, but only 8% employers feel the same. This mismatch can likely be attributed to the fact that employers are providing increased earnings and incentives which they believe compensate for additional gifts or merit-based rewards.

According to Indeed, 69% of employers surveyed are looking to hire temporary workers this festive season. Whereas 20% are set to hire gig workers, which include freelancers, consultants, independent contractors etc. to manage the upcoming workload during the festive season.

Sashi Kumar, head of sales, Indeed India, said, “Sectors like e-commerce, retail, logistics, supply chain, etc. are driving job creation and economic growth for blue-collar workers in roles like delivery executives, warehouse staff, in-store retail jobs, and more. We anticipate a steady growth in hiring throughout the rest of the year, across tier 1 and 2 cities and industries.”

As the job market continues to evolve this festive season, certain roles are emerging as hotspots of demand. These sought-after positions not only cater to the needs of businesses but also offer exciting opportunities for job seekers to make their mark in diverse industries. These roles align with the unique demands of the festive season, where increased consumer activity, and customer interactions are at their peak.

The surge in demand underscores the temporary but significant nature of these roles during this festive period.

Study Methodology

Indeed said that this study was conducted among 1,127 employers and 2,593 jobseekers. The survey was conducted by ValuVox between April - June 2023, on behalf of Indeed.