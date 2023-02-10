Home Loan At Just 6.85% In Mumbai; Check Piramal Realty's Limited-Time Cheap Interest Rate Offering

Piramal Realty is offering a limited-time opportunity for its customers to purchase fully furnished designer residences. It is also offering a new fixed home loan rate of 6.85 per cent on all residential projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, compared with the market rate of 8.5-9 per cent, according to a company statement.

“Piramal Realty, the real estate arm of the Piramal Group, is delighted to unveil its latest corporate campaign, “#HOMEisFOREVER," starring Rahul Dravid, Former Captain, Indian Cricket Team. The company has augmented its campaign by offering a limited-time opportunity for its customers to purchase fully furnished designer residences. Additionally, Piramal Realty is offering a new fixed home loan rate of 6.85 per cent on all residential projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region," Piramal Realty said in a statement.

It added that this offer is a substantial reduction from the current market rate of 8.5 per cent to 9 per cent, which will assist in reducing the impact of rising interest rates and providing its customers with added financial security.

Gaurav Sawhney, CEO of Piramal Realty, said “We are elated to present this exclusive home loan offer to our valued customers. The ‘Interest Rate Lock’ initiative seeks to provide our homebuyers with interest rate stability and the most competitive rates in over a decade for the next 18 months. Our objective is to make homeownership more attainable and cost-effective, and this offer is a step in that direction."

He added that when it comes to buying a home, it is not just about acquiring a property; it is about investing in a quality lifestyle. Piramal is committed to delivering excellence in terms of quality, value, and lifestyle in every aspect of its developments.

Buying a fully furnished apartment is a smart choice for those looking for a hassle-free and move-in-ready experience. “Our fully furnished apartments provide a complete living experience that is not only practical but also luxurious. Our objective is to consistently deliver an unparalleled living experience to our valued customers," he added.

Homeownership is a big milestone that many people strive to reach. It enables people to build equity and leave a legacy for their families, while providing a sense of security and stability. With this offer of 6.85 per cent fixed interest on home loans, prospective customers will be able to pursue their dream of owning a home.

Piramal Group is a global business conglomerate with diverse interests in pharma, financial services and real estate. The group has offices in over 30 countries and a global brand presence in more than 100 markets, and operates with over 10,000 people worldwide from 21 diverse nationalities.

