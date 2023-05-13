Cheapest Home Loan Options For You To Own A House

Buying a home never gets easy. From finalising the property to doing background checks and arranging funds, months and sometimes, years go into getting your own abode. With the skyrocketing property prices, it’s likely that you will need a home loan to secure your purchase. With recent repo rate hikes announced by the Reserve Bank of India, home loan rates have gone up significantly in the last year or so. If you have also been confused about which home loan, should you pick, we are here to offer some help.

Here are 10 banks offering the cheapest interest rates in the country. However, it must be noted that the final interest rate may vary marginally depending on your credit score and repayment history.

Indian Bank: The lowest interest rate that you can secure from the Indian bank is 8.45 per cent going up to 9.1 per cent. Bank of Maharashtra: The bank offers home loans at 8.4 to 10.3 per cent. IndusInd Bank: Depending on your profile, a home loan from IndusInd Bank will cost you somewhere between 8.5 to 9.85 per cent. HDFC Bank: India’s largest private sector lender HDFC offers home loans starting at 8.6 per cent. The cost of borrowing, however, may go up to 9.6 per cent depending on various factors. Bank Of Baroda: Home loans are available between 8.6 to 10.5 per cent interest rates from Bank of Baroda. Punjab National Bank: PNB offers home loans starting at 8.75 to 10.65 per cent. UCO Bank: The public sector lender offers home loans at an interest rate ranging between 8.85 to 10.40 per cent. Kotak Mahindra Bank: Home loans from Kotak Mahindra Bank are available at interest rates ranging between 8.85 and 9.35 per cent. Union Bank of India: Home loans secured from Union Bank of India start at a rate of 9 per cent going beyond 12 per cent in some cases. IDBI Bank: Financing for your new home from IDBI will come at an interest rate between 9.1 and 12.25 per cent.

For securing a home loan, you will have to submit documents related to your property, income and other details. This includes a sale deed, a title deed, approved building plans, a Khata certificate, a completion certificate (in case of newly constructed property) and others. The final requirement may be checked with the lender.

However, when taking a home loan, there are several key factors to keep in mind. First, consider your financial situation and ensure that you can comfortably afford the loan EMIs without compromising your monthly budget. Assess your income stability and future prospects to gauge your ability to repay the loan over the long term.

Second, compare the interest rates offered by various lenders and opt for the most competitive rate that suits your needs. Pay attention to the type of interest rate (fixed or floating) and its impact on your EMIs.

Additionally, be aware of any additional charges, such as processing fees or prepayment penalties. Third, carefully read and understand the loan agreement, including the terms and conditions, repayment schedule, and any hidden clauses.

Seek clarity on any doubts or concerns you may have before signing the agreement. Consider the loan tenure and choose a suitable duration that aligns with your financial goals.