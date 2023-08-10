Home Loan Interest Rate Negotiation: Here's How To Get The Best Deal

Purchasing a house is a significant financial commitment. You must have the necessary funds to buy a house. And because there’s a large sum of money involved, most people’s savings may not be sufficient to buy a home upfront. This is where housing loans come into play. A home loan is a secured loan that can assist you in making the dream of owning a home a reality.

When you take out a home loan, you can plan ahead of time and repay it in small payments. But, before you go all out and buy your ideal home, you should be familiar with home loan rates and the restrictions that go along with them. It is important that you study and compare interest rates from several lenders, such as banks, online mortgage lenders and credit unions.

Also Read: Home Loan Approval: Factors Lenders Consider When Granting You Housing Loan

Consider applying the following measures to lower your interest load and make your home loan more affordable:

Always Compare Interest Rates: Before settling on a certain loan or lender, you should conduct thorough research on loan products and compare rates. There are several third-party websites that can help you understand the rates and other fees charged by various lenders. So, compare house loan interest rates from all banks first before deciding on a certain bank or home loan package.

Apply for An Amount That You Are Eligible For: When it comes to purchasing a home, most individuals want to go all out. However, this is not always the best method. Applying for a larger loan amount than you are not eligible for will result in the rejection of your application. If your house loan application is granted, the procedure of repaying the loan will be costly and demanding.

Remember to Build a Good Repayment History: Paying your credit card bills all at once is a better strategy than merely paying the minimum due. Likewise, make sure you pay your monthly loan instalments on schedule. All of these characteristics indicate high payback, and your credit score benefits from this track record. This also makes negotiating with the lender and obtaining loans at reduced interest rates easier.

Try To Maintain a Healthy Credit Score: Maintaining an excellent CIBIL score of 750 or higher can increase your chances of receiving low-interest loans. Pay your loan EMIs and credit card instalments on time to attain this score. In addition, maintaining your credit utilisation ratio below 30 per cent is excellent, since this indicates that you have a strong financial standing and do not rely completely on credit for your expenses.

Look for Shorter Tenure: One of the main criteria determining the interest you are required to pay is the length of your loan. Shorter tenures, like 10 to 15 years, can assist lower the total amount of interest that must be paid, even though longer tenures, like 25 to 30 years, will lower the monthly instalment amount. By using a house loan EMI calculator, you can verify the reduction in interest for loans with shorter terms.

Carefully consider the duration of the loan before applying so that you don’t wind up paying more in interest.