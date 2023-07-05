How A Mumbai Man Was Duped Of Rs 1.2 Lakh In Online Liquor Scam

With technological advancement, it is now very convenient for us to get groceries, electronic gadgets, medicines and even alcohol at our doorstep. One needs to be cautious while ordering something from a lesser-known site. Cyber scammers are constantly coming up with new tricks to deceive innocent internet users and launder their money. Whenever people make a small mistake, these hackers gain access to the user’s data, extract funds and their bank account details. Recently, a man from Mumbai was duped of Rs 1.2 lakh while he was trying to order liquor online, reported The Times of India.

The incident took place in Malabar Hills, where a 49-year-old resident tried to buy alcohol from a south Mumbai-based wine shop. The victim, who is a technician at a legal firm, came across the shop named Peekay Wines and placed his order at the given number on the website. The accused, under the pretext of sending the victim an invoice, asked him to share the OTP using which the scammer laundered his money from the bank account.

When the man noticed the unauthorised transaction, he rushed to the police station. The case has been registered at Malabar Hill Police under IPC sections for cheating and forgery under the IT Act. The case is under investigation. The police, meanwhile, issued a warning for the citizens about fraudsters who posed themselves as Deepak Wines, Shah Wines and Peekay Wines, who share their numbers on the website to cheat people.

This is not the first time someone has fallen into the trap of an online liquor scam. A few months ago, a Mumbai-based lawyer was attempting to buy beer online and lost Rs 44,782. The scammers presented themselves as liquor shop owners and offered to deliver two bottles of beer. The 24-year-old victim wanted to order one beer, but the scammers insisted on buying two beer bottles which cost Rs 360 via WhatsApp. The scammer then sent a QR code to make payment for the beers and also asked him to pay an extra Rs 30 as a delivery fee. When the victim paid Rs 499, the fraudster asked to pay Rs 4,999 to obtain the bill for the two beers. The scammers assured the lawyer that no extra money would be deducted; but eventually, when the victim scanned the QR code, the said amount was deducted from his bank account.