How Ashish Kacholia, With A Rs 2,618 Crore Investment Portfolio, Earned The Nickname Big Whale

Ashish Kacholia is a well-respected figure in India’s investment landscape with many retail investors looking to replicate his strategies for significant returns. His portfolio stands at an impressive Rs 2,618 crore, earning him the nickname Big Whale in the finance world. In 1995, he established his brokerage firm, Lucky Securities, and later, in 1999, he co-founded Hungama Digital with the renowned investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. Notably, it was in 2003 that he embarked on building his investment portfolio.

He has a substantial part of his investments in the petrochemicals and chemicals sector, making up 16.89 per cent of his total portfolio. The textile, apparel, and accessories sector follow closely with a 15.11 per cent investment, while the general industries sector holds 11.17 per cent. His portfolio consists of 41 stocks, amounting around Rs 2,618 crore. On Tuesday, his portfolio saw a notable increase of about 29 per cent. The largest single holding in his portfolio is Safari Industries, with an approximate value of Rs 206 crore.

Ashish Kacholia has expanded his investment portfolio with recent acquisitions. He acquired a 2 per cent stake in Venus Pipes & Turbo. Additionally, he added two more stocks: Argo Capital with a 1.6 per cent stake and SG Finserv with a 2 per cent stake.

Recently, Ashish Kacholia has fine-tuned his portfolio. He trimmed his investment in Shaili Engineering by 1 per cent and scaled back his stake in Likhita Infrastructure by 0.2 per cent. Furthermore, he opted to reduce his holdings in Repro India, decreasing his stake by 0.1 per cent.

In Ashish Kacholia’s investment portfolio, the majority of his funds are channelled into specific shares. His most significant investment, amounting to approximately Rs 202 crore, is in Safari Industries. Following closely, he has dedicated Rs 155 crore to Shaili Industries, while also committing Rs 128 crore to Garware Hi-Tech Films. Additionally, Rs 122 crore has been allocated to PCBL, and Rs 119 crore has found its place in Beta Drugs.

Ashish Kacholia is a highly skilled investor renowned for his expertise. His investment strategy centres predominantly on small and medium-sized enterprises.