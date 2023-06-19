How Five People Started The Bombay Stock Exchange Under A Banyan Tree

The Indian stock market has recovered its position as the fifth-largest stock market in the world. The country’s stock market is recognised by the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). It is one of the oldest stock exchanges in not only India but also in Asia. But do you know how the BSE was started and its history?

About 147 years ago, on July 9, 1875, the Bombay Stock Exchange started near Town Hall in South Bombay and today it is the 11th largest stock exchange in the world, which was first established by a group of 5 people including Cotton King aka Premchand Roychand. It was in 1980 that the office was shifted to PJ Towers.

In 1855, stock brokers used to gather under a Banyan tree near the Town Hall to trade cotton. A few years later, they moved to Meadows Street, which was then called Esplanade Road. Due to the increase in the number of brokers, they had to shift repeatedly. Finally, in 1874, BSE found its permanent location on Dalal Street. In 1875 on July 9th, the brokers formed an official organization called The Native Share and Stock Brokers Association.

In August 1957, BSE came to be recognised as the first stock exchange by the Government of India under the Securities Contracts Regulation Act. In 1986, the country’s first equity index, S&P BSE SENSEX was launched whose base point was kept at 1000, and has reached a 63,244 level and has jumped more than 60 times.

As per BSE data, the total market capitalisation of the companies listed with BSE has become Rs 292.12 lakh crore. On December 1, 2022, BSE’s all-time high market cap reached Rs 292. 25 lakh crore. Many large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap companies are also listed with BSE. As per the BSE Corporatization and Demutualization Scheme, 2005, notified by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), BSE was demutualized and corporatized on May 19, 2007.

India is also recognised for the National Stock Exchange, aka NSE, which is the main stock exchange of the country. It was established much later in 1990 as the Mutual Electronic Exchange.