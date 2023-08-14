How Gulkhaira Farming Is Emerging As A Source Of Bumper Earning For Farmers

Agriculture reigns supreme as a major source of income in India, boasting a diverse array of crops that often outshine conventional job salaries. Among these verdant opportunities, Gulkhaira farming stands out as a thriving endeavour, offering bumper earnings to farmers across the nation.

The Gulkhaira plant is a treasure trove of profits, yielding value from every conceivable angle—be it roots, stems, leaves, or seeds. This botanical marvel fetches handsome prices for its leaves, stems, and seeds in the bustling market. With traditional farming witnessing increasing expenses and diminishing returns, the versatile medicinal Gulkhaira plant provides farmers with a profitable alternative. A distinctive trait of this plant is its adaptability, as it can flourish amidst existing crops. Its leaves, stems, and flowers are sought after in the production of Unani medicines that bolster masculine vitality. Furthermore, its efficacy in treating fevers, coughs, and various ailments renders it even more indispensable.

Remarkably, Gulkhaira stands as a one-time investment, eliminating the need for recurring seed purchases. Sown in November, the crop flourishes by April–May, its foliage drying up and falling to the ground, conveniently primed for collection for future use.

Sources indicate that Gulkhaira fetches an impressive Rs 10,000 per quintal in the market. On average, one Bigha land (approximately 0.3 acres) yields around 5 quintals of Gulkhaira, translating to a substantial earning potential of Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 from a single Bigha.

While this plant flourishes on a grand scale in neighbouring Pakistan and Afghanistan, it has found an eager host in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Farmers across regions like Kannauj and Hardoi are embracing Gulkhaira cultivation, reaping financial rewards in the process. The surge in demand from pharmaceutical companies drives the industry’s growth, with businesses readily investing in crop cultivation. Encouraged by the burgeoning demand, dealers often establish pre-harvest price agreements with farmers.