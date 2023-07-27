How IPPB Customers Can Check Balance And Other Details Using WhatsApp Banking

The instant messaging app WhatsApp has now become an integral part of our lives. Be it family or office work, it has become an easy means of communication everywhere. Now, many banks are providing banking facilities through WhatsApp. India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) is also providing the facility of WhatsApp Banking. You can take advantage of many services, including bank balance and mini statement information, through chat on India Post Payments Bank’s WhatsApp number.

How to check your balance:

1. If you also want to start WhatsApp banking with India Post Payments Bank on your smartphone, then first of all, save the number 8904893642 on your mobile.

2. After this, send hello to this number.

3. India Post Payments Bank will automatically keep the list of available services in front of you.

4. Now type the keyword of the required service from the list, click on it, and use it.

The process is simple and easy and with India Post Payments Bank’s WhatsApp Banking, you can take advantage of 24×7 banking facilities. You can also avail of other advantages like checking your balance, getting a mini-statement and other facilities.

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), in collaboration with Airtel, announced the launch of WhatsApp Banking Services for IPPB customers so that they can access banking services on their mobile phones. According to reports, the Airtel and IPPB WhatsApp Banking collaboration was done to build multi-language support, enabling added convenience for customers, especially those who belong to the rural parts of the country, to access banking services in their preferred language.

In a media interaction, Gursharan Rai Bansal, CGM and CSMO of India Post Payments Bank said, “We are overwhelmed to collaborate with Bharti Airtel as our partner in driving digital and financial inclusion in India. We believe that financial services driven by technology have great potential and can go a long way in ensuring that the best financial products reach the farthest corners of the country."