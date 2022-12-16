How Premature Withdrawal From Fixed Deposits Affects Interest

Fixed deposit (FD) rates are increasing again, and it’s good news for retail investors. According to consultants, most banks have raised interest rates on fixed deposits, and now is a good time for depositors, particularly those who are conservative, to get better and more consistent returns on these saving instruments.

However, investors must understand the various types of FDs and the rules governing premature withdrawals from such deposits in the event of an emergency.

In the last seven months, the RBI has raised the repo rate by 225 basis points, causing interest rates to rise. A fixed deposit maturing in more than one year to less than three years with the State Bank of India (SBI) in May 2022 would earn an interest rate of 5.10% to 5.20%. However, as of December 14, the interest rate for the same term had risen to 6.75 percent.

According to an ET report, small finance banks are also offering high rates on fixed deposits, and senior citizens can earn up to 7.25-9.26 percent. In this case, the decision is whether to break the old FD and reinvest it in the new FD. The dilemma of whether to break the old FD and invest it in the new FD emanates in this situation. If you are analyzing this option, here are some points to consider. First, check the time to maturity of your FD; if it is due to mature within the next 6 months, breaking the FD and reinvesting in another FD is not a viable option. This would result in an unwarranted penalty for breaking the FD early, which the new returns might not be able to cover right away because the interest on the FD is compounded annually.

Check with your bank to see what penalties they have for breaking FDs before maturity. As a penalty, most banks will charge a 0.50-1 percent rate. Banks pay the total amount after subtracting the penalty interest, which can result in a loss. The charge should be avoided in that case.

