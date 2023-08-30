How Sagar Daryani Turned Wow! Momo Into A Rs 2,000 Crore Company

The delectable street cuisine of India is popular worldwide. Be it chaat or momos, people relish these street foods wholeheartedly. Out of all the street foods, momos have become the most-liked snack among people from all around the nation. None of us would have imagined that the love for momos could be transformed into a massive business. However, Sagar Daryani made this a reality and rose to become the creator and CEO of the restaurant chain Wow! Momo. The food chain that specialises in momos has consumers from all corners of the nation.

He embarked on the journey to make his name in the world of entrepreneurship with his classmate Binod Homagai. The business was formally established by both Sagar and Binod on August 29, 2008. Interestingly, both Sagar and Binod were in the last years of their degree at St. Xavier’s in Kolkata when they stepped in with the decision to start the business. Moving forward to 2023, the current value of the company is in ten digits.

Notably, Sagar started selling momos in 2008. He set up the business in a small kiosk in Kolkata. At the age of barely 21, he, along with Binod, founded the business. Daryani also faced the family’s opposite. Despite the hurdles, he never considered his idea insignificant and continued to walk ahead, only to become one of the most successful businessmen in India.

In a surprising development, the business that was started with only Rs 30,000, 1 table and 2 part-time cooks went on to become a Rs 2,000 crore enterprise. They chose the name Wow! Momo in an effort to ‘wow’ their customers with their delicious momos.

The primary reason why Wow! Momo managed to surpass a lot of other food chains in the market because of the experiment it does, to impress the consumers. They introduced ‘Moburg’ by combining momo with a burger which was well-received by people all across the nation. According to Sagar, “The corporation presently opens 250 stores annually, but has aspirations to raise that number to 350." Reportedly, Wow! Momo sells 6 lakh momos every day with around 800 stores spread across 26 states. The entrepreneur is planning to open 3,000 stores by the end of the following year.