How To Access Free Wi-Fi At Railway Stations In India

In its ongoing technological advancements, the Indian Railways is committed to providing internet connectivity at all railway stations nationwide. Free Wi-Fi is accessible at key Indian railway stations, primarily the major ones, but it’s not available at all the stations countrywide.

Internet access is available at 6,108 railway stations through dedicated efforts. It’s noteworthy that passengers enjoy free half-hour access to high-speed internet at these stations. This service covers the expanse from North-East India to the Kashmir Valley. RailTel, a retail broadband provider affiliated with the Indian Railways, oversees the Wi-Fi internet provision known as RailWire.

At railway stations, you can enjoy 30 minutes of free daily internet usage. The Wi-Fi service offers speeds up to 1Mbps. After the initial half-hour, there’s a fee for extended use. RailWire presents a range of internet packages starting from Rs 10 only. With this amount, you get 5GB of data at a high speed of up to 34 Mbps. This package remains valid for a single day.

The Wi-Fi service is exclusively accessible within the railway station premises. It’s important to emphasise that this complimentary Wi-Fi service is limited to use only at the railway station. Railwire’s internet service does not extend to train travel. Details about RailWire’s internet plans are available on Railwire.co.in. Payment options include net banking, wallet, credit card and UPI. You have the flexibility to select the payment mode that suits your convenience.

How to Use Google Railwire Free Wi-Fi at Railway Stations?

Open the Wi-Fi settings on your smartphone

Locate the available networks

Choose the Railwire Network

Open your mobile browser and navigate railwire.co.in

Enter your 1 digit mobile number

OTP number will be shared on your phone

Use the OTP number as your password to connect to Railwire

You are now connected to Railwire’s free internet service

In its pursuit of Digital India, the government has undertaken various initiatives. One noteworthy step in this direction is the provision of complimentary Wi-Fi in public areas. Google Inc., a prominent player in the field of internet and technology, has collaborated with RailTel, the railway telecom enterprise, to provide free Wi-Fi services at all Indian railway stations.