How To Apply For A Child’s Aadhaar Card; What's the Minimum Age Limit To Have One?

The importance of the Aadhaar card in almost every activity we have to carry out today cannot be emphasized enough. From applying for bank loans, getting into a new job and getting a new mobile number to dispersing the provident fund, Aadhaar facilitates everything. But one question that may come to the minds of many people is what is the minimum age limit to have a unique Aadhaar identification number issued by UIDAI? Can children have an Aadhaar card too?

The answer is yes and it has become quite essential for children to have Aadhaar as it facilitates admission into school and also to avail of any government scheme for children. So, is there an age limit for it? According to the UIDAI, there is no minimum age limit for procuring an Aadhaar card. This means that you can make an Aadhaar card even for a newborn. No fee is charged for making an Aadhaar card for children below 5 years of age.

You can register for a free Aadhaar at the closest Aadhaar centre to obtain one for a child under the age of five. You can also sign up for its enrollment online. Young children’s fingerprints and retinas are not scanned. Just having his birth certificate is sufficient. The hospital’s discharge certificate or the school’s ID card will suffice if you don’t even have the child’s birth certificate. In addition, either the mother or the father must have a valid ID document such as an Aadhaar card, voter ID card, driver’s license, or passport.

Bear in mind that if you have made your child’s Aadhaar card before the age of 5 years, the card will be valid only until the child is below 5 years. Once the child completes 5 years, it needs to be updated. Their fingerprints and retina of eyes are scanned following the normal procedure with a nominal fee being charged.

Parents of children can link their mobile numbers to their child’s Aadhaar and use the mAadhaar app to carry their child’s app on their smartphone.