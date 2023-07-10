How To Buy Paperless QR-generated Delhi Metro Ticket Through DMRC Travel App

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has launched an app for the public called ‘DMRC Travel’, which allows users to purchase an online ticket that is generated as a QR code for travelling in the Delhi metro. It’s an easy way to travel just with a few clicks on your smartphone, which saves time from standing in long lines to get tokens. The app allows payment multiple times with some features like calculating fares, a travel planner and recharging your metro card.

The commuters need to download the app, register themselves and buy the ticket, which they can easily scan at the automated fare collection (AFC) gates from their phone and travel without any ticket, token or smart card. Steps to buy the ticket-

Install the DMRC app on your smartphones on the Google Play Store and iOS in the Apple App Store

The next step is to log in with valid credentials

Click on book ticket or QR ticket

Select the source and destination by entering the respective station names

Select the number of passengers travelling

Make the mentioned payment

After the payment, the user will receive a QR code or ticket. Scan the QR code on the gate while making entry and exit from the metro station

Important details of the DMRC App

A few things that every user should keep in mind are that a new ticket can only be generated when the last purchase ticket has been exited or has expired. They can make an entry from the selected source station, exit from the selected station before the destination station, or exit the station that has the same fare. In case the passenger loses their phone during travel due to a low battery, hang, or broken screen, they will be considered without a ticket.

Travellers can also raise a refund or complaint in the support section of DMRC by mentioning their name, Email, transaction ID, and order ID. In case the payment has been made and a ticket is not generated for the same, they can raise a complaint and the amount will be refunded to their account.