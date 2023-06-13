How to Change PAN Address Using Aadhaar Card: A Simple Guide

In India, PAN (Permanent Account Number) cards and Aadhaar cards are vital documents that serve as a unique identification for individuals. The PAN card is issued by the Income Tax Department and is primarily used for financial transactions, tax filings and other official purposes. On the other hand, the Aadhaar card, issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), is a comprehensive identification document that contains biometric and demographic information of Indian residents.

In a few cases, individuals may find the need to change their residential address on the PAN card. This could be due to misspellings or a recent move to a new address. However, with the integration of Aadhaar cards and digital platforms, individuals can now make such address updates conveniently from the comfort of their homes.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to change the address details on your PAN card using your linked Aadhaar card

To initiate the address update process, individuals can begin by visiting the UTI Infrastructure Technology and Service Ltd (UTIITSL) portal. The portal serves as a dedicated platform for various PAN card-related services, including changes and corrections.

Once on the UTIITSL portal, individuals should click on the “Change/Correction in PAN Card" option, followed by selecting “Apply for Change/Correction in PAN Card Details" and clicking “Next."

On the subsequent page, individuals will need to enter their PAN number and check the “Aadhaar Base e-KYC Address Update" option. This selection enables the utilization of the details retrieved from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) database to update the PAN card’s address.

Next, individuals must provide all the necessary details, including their Aadhaar number, email ID, mobile number, and more, before hitting the “Submit" button.

Once the submission is complete, One Time Password (OTP) will be sent to the mobile number and email address linked to the Aadhaar card.

To proceed further, individuals should enter the received OTP and click “Submit."

And it’s done! By following these straightforward steps, you have successfully changed your residential address using the information stored on your Aadhaar card.

To ensure a smooth transition, it is worth noting that if the address update is successful, individuals will receive an email and SMS notification on their registered email ID and phone number. This confirmation serves as an acknowledgement of the updated PAN card details.