How To Check Aadhaar Card Usage History To Avoid Frauds

The Aadhaar card, which is the largest biometric ID system in the world and was referred to as the world’s most sophisticated ID programme by World Bank Chief Economist Paul Romer, has become an integral part of the lives of Indians. The 12-digit unique identification number is used on many platforms as a verification process. Everything from opening a bank account and purchasing a SIM card to maintaining an active PAN card and filing of ITR requires you to provide your Aadhaar number.

The sheer number of services that can be availed by providing your Aadhaar can also lead to misuse. Miscreants who get hold of your Aadhaar number can avail of the services not authenticated by you. This can prove to be costly for you and hence it is necessary to administer caution.

The best way to ensure safety is to keep checking the history of your Aadhaar card usage. UIDAI offers the facility to check the history of your Aadhaar card, giving you a detailed record of services and platforms your Aadhaar has been used in and checking if there has been any unauthorised usage. It can also be ascertained with which documents the Aadhaar card is linked.

Steps to check your Aadhaar history

First of all, go to the official website of the Aadhaar card uidai.gov.in.

Here select the My Aadhaar option.

Below the Aadhaar Services option, Aadhaar Authentication History will be visible, click on it.

Now a new window will open. Enter your 12-digit UID number here. Enter the security code and click on send OTP.

Now you can download the history of your Aadhaar card.

Check the history thoroughly. Visit the Aadhaar Centre right away if you see any inaccurate information. Contact UIDAI as soon as possible at the toll-free number 1947 or via email at help@uidai.gov.in if you suspect any misuse or discover any abnormalities in the use of your Aadhaar. Make it a habit to keep looking at your Aadhaar history at short intervals to keep a check on discrepancies, if any.