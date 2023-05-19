How To Find SIM Cards Linked To Your Aadhaar Card And Block Them

Having an Aadhaar card has almost become mandatory for all citizens of India. It is crucial to have an Aadhaar card to open a bank account, complete KYC, obtain a ration card, obtain a driver’s licence, use any government service and to even get a SIM card. A total of nine SIMs can be added to an Aadhaar card following government regulations established by the Telecom Department, however, they cannot all be used by the same operator.

Hence, it has become a common practice to use several SIM cards, issued by a single Aadhaar number. It is mostly done in joint families where different members of the families have different SIM cards issued through the Aadhaar of one family member.

On the flip side, there can also be a misuse of this facility as unwanted people can use your Aadhaar number to activate their multiple SIM cards. Although the chances for such an occurrence are rare, it does happen. The good news is, if you want to know if any unauthorised person is using a SIM card linked to your Aadhaar and you want to weed them out, there is a way you can do so.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has a new webpage for this purpose. The tafcop.dgtelecom.gov.in portal had been made public by DoT. Anyone can use this to see how many SIM cards have been in use through their Aadhaar card. In addition, you can use this page to seek the blocking of an unauthorised SIM. You can also block any SIM of yours or your family members that you do not want to use anymore.

First, you have to click https://tafcop.dgtelecom.gov.in/.

After this, you have to enter your mobile number in the column given on the website.

Now, an OTP will come on the mobile number.

Upon entering OTP, you will get the option of clicking on the ‘Action’ button.

On clicking this button, all those numbers will appear in front of you which are linked to your Aadhaar card.

Options to block any number will also be seen.